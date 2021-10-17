Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 17: A good day for business
horoscope

Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 17: A good day for business

Dear Cancer, you will witness your popularity at your workplace, which shall leave you with a sense of satisfaction at the end.
Cancerians can be extraordinarily generous at times.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:16 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancerians are astonishingly good in reading people’s mind and usually enjoy being observant and pick up things naturally from people's thoughts. Cancer is an intense lover and can become an incredibly passionate partner and have the power to make them feel alive. Cancerians can be extraordinarily generous at times. A Cancer is curious but hard to read. With Moon being the ruling planet and Artemis being the ruling goddess, Cancer forms the symbol of nurture and empathy. Your, over all day is going to be exiting and full of fun. You are going to witness your popularity at your workplace, which shall leave you with a sense of satisfaction at the end of the day. 

Cancer Finance Today

Taxi/ Cab drivers may have good business today. Businesspeople might face a turbulent phase, but it is only a temporary result and eventually, it is going to take off to the next level.

Cancer Family Today

You may be served with your favorite dishes at home. You are going to have a happy day with your family. People holding their birthdays can expect a surprise party from their siblings. 

Cancer Career Today

Cancerians, you may win the hearts of your colleagues by saving all of them from losing an important client. Businesspeople are prone to access excellent investors for the service that you are planning to render.

Cancer Health Today

Apple, Banana, Grapes or whatever! You need to add more fruits into your diet in order to get rid of fatigue and mood swings. A stable mind is essentially going to favor positive thinking and enrich your thoughts. 

RELATED STORIES

Cancer Love Life Today

Do not be mad at your partner for unconventional things. Rich things take time. On your plans to get exotic materials, do not let go of the beautiful things which you are already surrounded by. 

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Beige

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign horoscope cancer astrology
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 17: An end to hard days

Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 17: Stars are on brighter side

Aries Daily Horoscope for October 17: Be strong and ultra-resistant

Jupiter turns direct on October 18: A lot to cheer about!
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP