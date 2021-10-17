Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 17: A good day for business

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancerians are astonishingly good in reading people’s mind and usually enjoy being observant and pick up things naturally from people's thoughts. Cancer is an intense lover and can become an incredibly passionate partner and have the power to make them feel alive. Cancerians can be extraordinarily generous at times. A Cancer is curious but hard to read. With Moon being the ruling planet and Artemis being the ruling goddess, Cancer forms the symbol of nurture and empathy. Your, over all day is going to be exiting and full of fun. You are going to witness your popularity at your workplace, which shall leave you with a sense of satisfaction at the end of the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Finance Today

Taxi/ Cab drivers may have good business today. Businesspeople might face a turbulent phase, but it is only a temporary result and eventually, it is going to take off to the next level.

Cancer Family Today

You may be served with your favorite dishes at home. You are going to have a happy day with your family. People holding their birthdays can expect a surprise party from their siblings.

Cancer Career Today

Cancerians, you may win the hearts of your colleagues by saving all of them from losing an important client. Businesspeople are prone to access excellent investors for the service that you are planning to render.

Cancer Health Today

Apple, Banana, Grapes or whatever! You need to add more fruits into your diet in order to get rid of fatigue and mood swings. A stable mind is essentially going to favor positive thinking and enrich your thoughts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Love Life Today

Do not be mad at your partner for unconventional things. Rich things take time. On your plans to get exotic materials, do not let go of the beautiful things which you are already surrounded by.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026