Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Beware of your colleagues

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Cancer, you are tough and resilient and you move ahead with a sense of purpose. The day will give you a boost in your confidence levels and you will manage to get your work done without any hassles. You will get to spend a lot of time socializing, which will not only be good for your career growth but will also help you grow as an individual, accepting all your flaws and strengths. The end of the day is likely to bring positive news in matters close to your heart. Students will have to put in extra efforts to excel in their examinations. A legal property matter will go in your favour. Now is an excellent time to travel with friends and family.

Cancer Finance Today

Your financial position remains satisfactory, however, do not spend money on things of luxury or it will pinch your pocket. Invest some of your money in items of necessity and some reserve cash in stocks, which are likely to bring rich dividends in the near future.

Cancer Family Today

Your relationship with your siblings is likely to improve, bringing closeness among yourselves. Your family members will appreciate the change in your aggressive behaviour, and you will enjoy all the love, care and attention you’ll receive as a changed individual.

Cancer Career Today

On the professional front, you need to remain careful with your colleagues as some among them might want to tarnish your image. You will make slow progress in completing tasks at hand, which could become a cause of concern as appraisal time nears.

Cancer Health Today

Your health will be in top form and you will get to experiment more with your muscles. Starting a new exercise regimen will boost your physical health and practicing new yoga asanas and meditation techniques will give you peace of mind.

Cancer Love Life Today

You are likely to find misunderstandings creeping into your love life today, which you, along with your beloved, will have to overcome bravely and confidently. Communication, will become the key for you for a strong, healthy and lasting romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

