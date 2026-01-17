Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Cancer Horoscope Today for January 17, 2026: Job seekers may find a new job.

    Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Your love life will be productive today.

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 5:51 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your life will break the barriers today

    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Today, the relationship will be in creative mode, and there will also be opportunities at work to prove one's mettle. In addition, enjoy a strong financial status.

    There’s a strong bond with your partner. Go for challenges at the workplace and ensure you succeed in overcoming them. Financial prosperity also exists. However, minor health issues may interrupt the day.

    Cancer Love Horoscope Today

    Your love life will be productive today. Some love affairs will turn into marriages with the consent of parents. Single females may invite attention while at a party or while giving a professional presentation, and can expect proposals. You may also patch things up with the old lover, which may bring back joy. Minor disagreements would have been the reason for the split, and you need to resolve them today for a good future. Married females may also seriously consider expanding the family.

    Cancer Career Horoscope Today

    Do not compromise on ethics today. Government employees will be under pressure, and this may also lead to chaos in their professional lives. Lawyers can expect media attention today. Job seekers may find a new job. Do not let egos impact the work, and you must also be ready to come up with innovative ideas at meetings. Continue your discipline at work, and the management will consider appraisal and promotion. Businessmen handling logistics, healthcare, and construction will be successful.

    Cancer Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. You may resolve a property dispute within the family. Male natives will be fortunate to launch new businesses, while some seniors will also contribute to a celebration within the family. You may try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business, but ensure you have a proper idea about it. Students may also require finance to pay for the school admission.

    Cancer Health Horoscope Today

    There can be minor issues associated with the lungs, and it is good to consult a doctor. You may also have viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues. Females may have gynecological issues, while seniors may have pain in joints and sleep-related issues. Do not miss medications and carry a medical kit even while traveling. Some children may also complain about pain in the elbows.

    Cancer Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
    • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
    • Symbol: Crab
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
    • Sign Ruler: Moon
    • Lucky Day: Monday
    • Lucky Color: White
    • Lucky Number: 2
    • Lucky Stone: Pearl

    Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Cancer Horoscope Today For January 17, 2026: Job Seekers May Find A New Job.

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes