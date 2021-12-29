Cancer Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for the new year

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The year 2022, will be great in terms of finance and career growth. You will learn many new things and you will excel in your skillset. Try to be better in communication when it comes to family and your bond will grow stronger. Maintaining regular dietary habits will be helpful for you and will keep you protected from any potential diseases this year. You should try to be patient enough to let your lost love come back to you. This year will be great in terms of travel opportunities as well.

Cancer Finance in Year 2022

The year 2022 will be auspicious on the financial front. The time is favorable to invest in shares and real estate. Your business can take a boom in the second quarter and can bring you some unexpected gains.

Cancer Family in Year 2022

If you are married you might start planning your families in the first quarter. You are most likely to have an average relation with your family this year. Things will be peaceful at home but there could be some ups and downs towards the end of the year.

Cancer Career in Year 2022

The year 2022 will be productive on the career front. You will grow as a professional end your skillset will be in great demand this year. You may also find stability and satisfaction in a new job.

Cancer Health in Year 2022

Your health is going to be perfect in the year 2022. It may be the result of your constant effort to improve your physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing in the past year. Be aware of water-borne diseases as they could affect your immune system.

Cancer Love Life in Year 2022

Your love life may be a little bit challenging in 2022. You would need to act calmly to bring back the lost love in your life. By the end of the third quarter, your relationship is likely to stabilize. If you control everything nicely, this year will be beneficial in love.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 6, 9

Lucky Months: January, May & September

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026