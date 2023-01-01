Cancer Horoscope 2023: The year may favour your career

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

In 2023, Cancerians may notice a steady rise in quality of life. If you put forth your best effort and make an effort to succeed, this year will be a great one for you. This year is favourable to advance in your career, and the third quarter is when you'll see the most progress. Opportunity may present itself to ambitious Cancerians to increase wealth. Short-term endeavours and stock market investments made toward the end of 2023 should see excellent results. Your loved ones will continue to be demanding your time and energy. The year will be great for planning a wedding, engagement, anniversary, or other celebration with your special someone. Those involved in property or insurance claims will need to do their research. Some of you may experience health problems as a result of your ignorance. Cancerians may do well in travel-related careers and enterprises. By the end of 2023, students will have a more positive outlook towards their mental and emotional well being.

Cancer Finance This Year

It's time to get organised and start systematically adding to your wealth this New Year. Making money quickly or easily should not be an option. Some of you will be making an effort to get your financial situation under control. However, before launching a new venture, entrepreneurs should double-check their strategies.

Cancer Family This Year

Maintaining harmony in your family will require compromise on your part this year. Some people look up to you as a model. Keep that in mind always. Try to empathise with the people around you, but don't lose sight of your needs. Always act kindly toward others, and think of the greater good for all.

Cancer Career This Year

Your professional life motto should be "slow and steady." Avoiding grandiose plans and overly optimistic expectations will allow you to get a lot done. Achieving any goal requires consistent, incremental effort over time. Some may land coveted job opportunities with a bit of networking.

Cancer Health This Year

After the break, your mind is clearer, but your gut, with all its functions, is at risk. Weight gain can be another outcome of unnecessary worry. This year, put your fitness resolutions on hold and go the old-fashioned route instead. You could unwind with breathing exercises, yoga, chakra balancing, or meditation.

Cancer Love Life This Year

Make time to spend with your significant other or meet new people if you're single; the first half of the year is prime time for romance. Happily married natives will have much to celebrate in the New Year of 2023. Some of you will receive romantic overtures from mutual friends in the middle of the year.

Lucky Number: 7, 11

Lucky Colour: Purple, Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

