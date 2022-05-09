Cancer Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 9, 2022

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

The Cancerian sign born will show empathy and affection for one and all today! if you are a cancer sign then be ready to show some unbound generosity to even strangers that you meet today. a cheerful smile on your face is going to win every big and small hurdle in life today. It may happen that you call upon some electrician or plumber to get your home repaired for minor renovation. Also, make sure that you don’t disturb people around you with your fluctuations in feelings and emotions for the day. Show some gratitude for having a good life and all will go as per your planning. Travel is also indicated at the end of the day.

Cancer Finance Today

Be very sure and confident of where you are investing your money today. Don’t believe in false advertisements and fake endorsements. Apply your brain and deal better with your finances and ledger accounting.

Cancer Family Today

Today you can have the touch of Midas and everybody in your family will like to stay in your company and attention to get some crucial tasks done. Enjoy the limelight and be your cooperative best.

Cancer Career Today

You are going to outshine your capabilities and this will be regarded by all your team members in the work place today. Initially you might have to make some hustles but the last half, of the day will be light and resourceful.

Cancer Health Today

You can easily catch up cold and flu today as suggested by some planetary movements in your horoscope. Therefore, it would be best if you avoid getting in contact of already infected person around you.

Cancer Love Life Today

Your change in mood can give your partner or spouse a troubled time to know about your true feelings. Be transparent and realistic with your love desires and approach today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Bronze Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

