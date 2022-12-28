Cancer Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: Make good investments

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, you have a great day today, with your luck favoring a happy and pleasant family and love life. But be a bit cautious on health front, as changing stars and weather can be a warning. Stay on alert, and avoid getting into arguments and disagreements with your office colleagues. You might be disappointed for the unanswered questions and have been asking God to throw light on them. You might be thinking that you are not appreciated by the world for whatever you do, or may be fruits are not bearing out as a result of your backbreaking hard work. But that isn’t true. The entire universe may answer you one day at right time or maybe you need to figure out the answers of your questions. Your hard work might definitely get paid off; it may surely bear fruits. You just need patience; you might recognize the answers in some different form.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Finance Today

You may have considerable success in making good investments. You may get favorable returns on your assets and investments made in deposits. Your stars may help you in better finance planning.

Cancer Family Today

You may meet some old friends today and may have good time reuniting with them. You may also spend good time with your children today, enjoying talking and playing with them. You might be spending quality time with your parents today and can resolve any difference if you have. Today is your day.

Cancer Career Today

You may face some stress in office today with multiple work and last-minute deadlines. You may get into some arguments with your colleagues and may get angry with their bad behavior.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Health Today

Your health may be good with a little disturbance with change in weather. You may feel happy overall but with some symptoms of tiredness. Avoid getting cold and dust. You may feel pleasant and feel recovering soon.

Cancer Love Life Today

You may spend great time with your life partner and might enjoy meeting him/her. Expect some pleasant surprise from him/her. You may enjoy a lot going to dinner or lunch with your life partner and celebrate your time as if it’s the best moment of your life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON