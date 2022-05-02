Cancer Horoscope Today: Predictions for May 2, 2022

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

Dear Cancerian, there is a good news for you today! You may start seeing the right results for you hard work and endeavors done in the recent past. You can also plan for an international vacation trip with your friends and family. If you are in a family business or thinking to get involved in your family history of profession, it might be a great time to do that. Also, your energy levels will stay high for the day and you can put your long planning in action today. Suddenly, you can feel that the whole world has started to make some sense and you will be motivated with an inspiring story to connect with in your social circle.

Cancer Finance Today

You may plan to spend your money in getting your home the much needed makeover and renovation. Also, you may wish to spend something fancy to your partner or spouse today.

Cancer Family Today

There is a cheerful environment in your family today and all this can happen because of family wedding and celebration event coming up in the near future. Don’t make big plans and just go with the flow.

Cancer Career Today

You may have made big promises to your boss or reporting manager in the recent past and today is the time to fulfill your job responsibilities. Don’t make excuses and stay on the right track to get promoted.

Cancer Health Today

Your diet can go a little wrong today as you might not have the time to give it the right attention. Therefore, you must keep yourself hydrated and avoid eating from outside at any cost.

Cancer Love Life Today

You may want to feel little pampered from your partner or spouse today and they might not have the time to cater your need. Don’t feel bad about it and be understanding of their time and schedule.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

