Cancer Horoscope Today, Sept 18, 2022: Don't be impatient

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22) Cancer, your investments may give you some profits. Losses if any may be converted into profits. Your savings may boost your bank balance. You may plan to invest for kid’s future. You may be able to properly handle your expenditure and earnings. You may receive blessing from elders but they may not make you happy. You may not be able to enjoy anything at home. Your work may keep you busy. You may try to achieve your target. There may not be any disagreement at work. You may enjoy good health. You may spend some special moments with your partner. There may be perfect alignment between you and your beloved.

Cancer Finance Today Today, you may be able to restrict your expenditure and may not spend on worth less items. This may help you increase your funds. All messy situations related to finance may now be under control. You may feel peace of mind. There may be great inflow of money.

Cancer Family Today Cancer, you may receive some not so good news from your sibling. Though you may be busy, you may have to visit or spend time with a closed relative. You may postpone the renovation of your house as there may be some issue with funds. Your family may feel a bit disheartened.

Cancer Career Today Today you may feel more energetic and focused for your work. Your hard work may get you success. Your subordinates may be of good help to you. You may go for short work-related travel. Your seniors may be happy with you.

Cancer Health Today Cancer, you may enjoy the best of your health today as an old ailment may get cured. You may be satisfied with the changes that you have brought in your daily routine. You may decide to learn yoga from an expert.

Cancer Love Life Today Your love life may be full of excitement today as you may go out to an adventure day camp with your partner. You may have great mutual coordination with your partner. The understanding between you and your spouse may be the best.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

