Cancer Horoscope Today, September 24, 2022: You'll progress in business

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22) It seems to be an excellent day for Cancer natives. You may get rewards or appreciation for your extraordinary performance at work. Those who have started a new business recently, they may see some progress. Clients may share positive feedback about your goods or services. Family life may be super fun today as your favourite cousins may visit you and give you moments to laugh about. Homemakers may invite friends or relatives over coffee or tea. You may come across a good property deal today.

Those who have been planning to travel with friends for a long time, they may get a chance to go for it. Everything seems in sync, but some health issues may prove troublesome. You should also take care of issues you have been facing in your love life.

What stars have in store for you? Know more:

Cancer Finance Today: This is a moderate day on the financial front. You may discuss your financial matter with an expert or financial consultant. Some may buy a condo or hire interior designers to add zest to their abode.

Cancer Family Today: Stable family life is indicated for some. You may watch your favorite movie with siblings and enjoy the day to the fullest. You may show interest in drawing, painting, crafting, or sketching today.

Cancer Career Today: The day seems to be excellent. You may pitch new clients today or set up a new office space. Some may use online advertising mode to reach target clients and boost sales and revenue.

Cancer Health Today: Stars are not favoring you; your health may be sensitive today. You may face some throat or eye-related issues. A change of weather or allergies may bother you today, so be careful. Take plenty of rest or take a break from work.

Cancer Love Life Today: This is not a good day on the love front. You may feel low, partner may try to cheer you up and make you feel happy and content. Husband wife may have a fight over something that is related to kids.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

