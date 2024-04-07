Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7 -14, 2024 advises real estate investment

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, professional success will be at your side. Some minor frictions exist but the love life will be intact this week. Professional success will be at your side. Both wealth and wealth are also good. Keep your lover happy and also ensure you perform the best at the workplace. Both health and wealth will give some memorable moments this week. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, April 7 to 14, 2024: Both health and wealth will give some memorable moments this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will see many ups and downs this week. Some Cancer natives will take the relationship to the next level. There can also be setbacks that may put pressure on you. Be cool while having arguments and stay away from personal insults. Value the relationship and ensure your partner realizes your caring attitude. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the first part of the week as it is good.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Some Cancer natives will also switch the job and this will bring in good options to perform. Keep ego out of the office life and ensure you meet the expectations of the management. Your communication skills will work out while negotiating with the partners or clients. Architects, artists, painters, graphic designers, copyeditors, media persons, and chefs will have chances to prove their skills this week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will disturb the week. Some Cancer natives will also receive monetary help from their spouse. A sibling will need money and you may assist. Those who are into business will find funds from promoters, making the business run smoothly. You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week while the first half of the week is also good to buy a new house.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate to recover from existing ailments. However, some females may develop complications associated with gynecological issues and will need medical attention. The first part of the week is good to start exercising and even to quit tobacco. Spend time with the family in the evening to be more relaxed. Pregnant Cancer females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)