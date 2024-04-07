 Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7 -14, 2024 advises real estate investment | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7 -14, 2024 advises real estate investment

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 07, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer weekly horoscope for April 7-14, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and wealth are also good.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, professional success will be at your side.

Some minor frictions exist but the love life will be intact this week. Professional success will be at your side. Both wealth and wealth are also good. Keep your lover happy and also ensure you perform the best at the workplace. Both health and wealth will give some memorable moments this week.

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, April 7 to 14, 2024: Both health and wealth will give some memorable moments this week.
Weekly Horoscope Cancer, April 7 to 14, 2024: Both health and wealth will give some memorable moments this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will see many ups and downs this week. Some Cancer natives will take the relationship to the next level. There can also be setbacks that may put pressure on you. Be cool while having arguments and stay away from personal insults. Value the relationship and ensure your partner realizes your caring attitude. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the first part of the week as it is good.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Some Cancer natives will also switch the job and this will bring in good options to perform. Keep ego out of the office life and ensure you meet the expectations of the management. Your communication skills will work out while negotiating with the partners or clients. Architects, artists, painters, graphic designers, copyeditors, media persons, and chefs will have chances to prove their skills this week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will disturb the week. Some Cancer natives will also receive monetary help from their spouse. A sibling will need money and you may assist. Those who are into business will find funds from promoters, making the business run smoothly. You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week while the first half of the week is also good to buy a new house.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate to recover from existing ailments. However, some females may develop complications associated with gynecological issues and will need medical attention. The first part of the week is good to start exercising and even to quit tobacco. Spend time with the family in the evening to be more relaxed. Pregnant Cancer females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7 -14, 2024 advises real estate investment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On