Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Dec 26: Do not waste the day

Dear Capricorn, learn expressions from others and teach them practicality. Do not waste this day, you can learn a lot on the day. People at work will have a great day today.
Capricorn, you see life as a project or mission and it works for you but that doesn't mean this is how it functions.
Published on Dec 26, 2021 12:20 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Capricorn (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Capricorn you have an ability to learn from others' mistakes. You carry all of your wisdom and use it to stay ahead of the row. Your dedication is recognized by the people around you. You have a business mindset that lets you wear the crown of your achievements. You will get the opportunity to guide others or learn some tips and tricks to reach your highest potential. Capricorn, you see life as a project or mission and it works for you but that doesn't mean this is how it functions. Some people might have a different understanding and approach to life other than yours. Acknowledge others' opinions and respect them. Everyone has something to learn in this life. Learn expressions from others and teach them practicality.

Capricorn Finance Today

This is the best day to undergo training or learning related to wealth management. Tips you will get today will help you a lot in your life. Do not waste this day, you can learn a lot on the day.

Capricorn Family Today

You were planning for a trip for a long time and you hope to get the confirmation today. Unfortunately, you may not be able to plan a trip but certainly, you can go for a local outing like an amusement park or movie today.

Capricorn Career Today

People at work will have a great day today. Whatever you have planned for the day will be done on time and you will feel so much efficient today. The day will be really productive for you.

Capricorn Health Today

Overall, your health looks fine but you must take care of your allergies. There is a possibility of getting ill due to a dust allergy. Take care of your health and stay hydrated.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may worry your partner unknowingly or unintentionally. Right now, it's important to stay with your loved one and support her/him. It is essential to express your love and affection to your partner or else you can even lose them.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

