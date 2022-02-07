Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Feb 07: Fresh challenges are on the cards

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your day may be full of adventures and thrills. You may get out and explore the unknown territories. This may not only bring your hidden risk-taking abilities to the fore but also make you more responsible on the social front. Problems that troubled you in the past are likely to be resolved with ease today. You are likely to earn the trust of your near and dear ones. You may invest your time in self-improvement and pursuing your hobbies. Fresh challenges are on the cards for you; but your unyielding attitude may help you face them head on. Do not let minor setbacks slow you down. Students may make their family members proud with their academic achievements. Pending property matters may be sorted out with ease.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the financial front, you may focus on gathering wealth, which is likely to come from unexpected sources. Your investments in shares may bring profits. However, money may be stuck in dubious schemes and speculative activities.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, your renewed ties may give you a chance to look after the needs of your family members. This may keep everyone in a cheerful mood. A long-awaited outing with loved ones is on the cards.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, your skills may be tested and you are likely to perform well even under pressure. Your bosses may be willing to incorporate your ideas, which may bring profits to the organization.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, too much work pressure is likely to bring you physical as well as mental discomfort. Taking medical advice, indulging in light physical activity and enjoying simple pleasures of life may keep you happy and healthy.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you are likely to feel cared for in your partner’s company. However, not reciprocating their feelings may make them feel left out. This may create rifts in the relationship, even leading to a break-up.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Light Red

