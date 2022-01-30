Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Jan 30: Handle situations patiently

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you may be full of positive energy, which is likely to show in all your undertakings. Negative pressures cannot pull you down due to your dedication and willingness to move ahead. Your go-getting attitude may help you get along well with others. You may be in control of your emotions, which is likely to work in your favour. With a disciplined lifestyle, you may be able to inch closer to your goals, without stopping. Your leadership qualities may come in handy when the need arises. Lack of thorough preparation on the academic front is likely to affect students negatively. Travelling with friends and family may give you a chance to enjoy the beauties of nature and unwind in the presence of loved ones. Property dealings may prove profitable for some.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the financial front, you are likely to incur losses as new business may not take off smoothly. Old debts may start to pile up. However, surplus capital from unexpected sources may come to your rescue during a crunch.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, the atmosphere may remain joyous. Relatives may come to visit, which is likely to keep the homely environment happy and full of warmth. You may celebrate an auspicious occasion with everyone.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, your honest efforts may bring success. For some youngsters, promising new career opportunities are foreseen. Those in the marketing field are likely to receive a social recognition.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, modifications in your lifestyle are likely to bear rich fruits. Your energy levels may be at the peak. Physical activity like cycling and weight-training exercises may keep you fit and in good shape.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Those in a new relationship are likely to experience rifts in the ties. Misunderstandings may prevent you from enjoying quality time together. Handle situations patiently and take some time to understand each other better.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

