Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 20: Expect some fruitful results

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is going to be a fruitful day; you just need to take care of the issues on the love front. A major advancement in career and money is foreseen, but you should not avoid your personal life in search of financial gains. You can maintain balance between personal and professional life by making sensible efforts. Some may experience a surge of spirituality.

Your partner may have different opinion on something and disagreement may ruin a romantic evening plan. It is important to control your emotions and mood and remain cool with your partner in order to enjoy the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What else is there to unfold for the day? Read ahead!

Capricorn Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front and you may get funds for organizing a social event. Some may plan to donate money and goods to the poor and needy. This is the right time to think about money matters seriously.

Capricorn Family Today

This is a moderate day on the family front. It is best to sort all the family issues within time otherwise, you may end up in trouble with your spouse. This may be a quite busy day for homemakers.

Capricorn Career Today

This is a favorable day on the professional front and you may get required help on the time to complete a major task at work. You may be busy in work and encounter with few problems at work. It may be easy for you to sort out these issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today

Health-wise, this is a moderate day and you can include some healthy habits in your daily routine. You should increase your water intake and get more sleep.

Capricorn Love Life Today

The time is not favorable for romance. You may feel that your partner takes you for granted. Avoid planning an intimate evening or romantic dinner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026