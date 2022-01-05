Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 5: An adventure is awaiting you

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, all the risks that you had taken for a better tomorrow are likely to pay off well and you may get to see positive results for yourself. Your commitment worked in your favour to accomplish your goals. Avoiding shortcuts and taking the arduous journey to reach success, you may turn challenging situations into promising opportunities. Stay strong and do not be pulled down by negativities that you may face along the way. Some of you are likely to spend time in gathering knowledge and sharpening your skills to survive in the world. An adventure is awaiting you. Students are likely to make their loved ones proud with their academic achievements. Travel may prove to be therapeutic and is likely to freshen you up. Tread with caution in matters related to property.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the financial front, you may receive monetary gains from a recently purchased property. A new business venture is likely to take off, bringing profits in the coming months. Overseas travel may help you broaden your horizons.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, the day could be full of fluctuations. Your family members might demand your care and attention. Avoid getting into arguments and do not fall prey to misunderstandings to save homely peace and harmony.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, the day looks very bright. You may successfully be able to handle additional responsibilities, which is likely to bring an unexpected increment in your salary. Those looking for a new job may hit it big.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, an increase in stress levels may bring minor ailments. Monitoring your health may help you avoid aggravating them further. Positive lifestyle changes may be needed to bring your health back to normal.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, do not take your relationship for granted and give time to your beloved to understand you and your needs better. You may have to reignite your passions and plan something exciting to save your dull love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

