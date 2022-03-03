Capricorn Daily Horoscope for March 3: Your dreams will come true soon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Go with your gut today. Trust your instincts to lead you in the right direction. Pay attention to details now. A change of habit could change the results. Career transformation or financial windfall is a distinct possibility now if you are observant and open to new ideas. Check-in with a mentor or teacher who might offer a deeper insight or extend some assistance to you. You may get relief from past worries and your confidence and self-esteem will increase. This is likely to help you initiate new projects that you have not been able to do for a long time. Take care of your health and check in with loved ones before departing on an adventure trip with your friends. The trip promises to be a memorable one. Some of you may get possession of your new flat, making your dream come true! Students may see their grades going up with their sheer hard work on the academic front.

Capricorn Finance Today

Businesspeople may be required to make critical business decisions relating to new revenue streams and investment opportunities that are likely to bring substantial gains in future. There could be a sudden monetary gain that could help you get rid of your outgoing debts and liabilities.

Capricorn Family Today

Towards the end of the day, you would be inclined to spend some quality time with your friends and relive memories. Your warm and caring attitude towards your loved ones will help you bring harmony to existing relationships.

Capricorn Career Today

The day may see you getting rewards for actions initiated earlier. You may also get good support from your seniors, which is likely to provide the necessary impetus to you professionally. An outstanding promotion can happen unexpectedly which will uplift your finances.

Capricorn Health Today

Yoga and spiritual healing are likely to bring you mental peace. Take time out to rest and relax. Incorporating more greens in your diet may start to show its effect on your overall wellbeing.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may feel mired down in conflict at home. Talking things through with a spouse or partner is the best course of action. Show gratitude towards your partner for all the love and support you receive to breathe new life into romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

