Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Oct 26: Invest wisely!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns are strongly disciplined people, who work hard with dedication and passion. They are loyal to their friends and believe in long lasting relationships. They wish to stay alone but are thoughtful of being useful to the society. Capricorn are mostly cool headed but can use harsh words when taken for granted. They have a good sense of humor. A Capricorn is an independent thinker and self-directed in most of the deeds that they choose to do. They are the most dependable people and can be trusted for their words. A cool day is on your way. You may plan for short trips with your friends which may refresh your soul. Being ambitious may glorify your life but make sure you don’t ignore your better half!

Capricorn Finance Today

You hold a great opportunity to leverage your earnings. Keep a track on your investments as well and explore opportunities to invest as it serves a good time to make a profit.

Capricorn Family Today

Some of you may win a ticket to travel to beautiful places across the country. A celebration atmosphere may surround you and home.

Capricorn Career Today

Professionals may have a great work day! Key decisions taken in your career will yield a positive result. If you are looking for a new opportunity, you can expect a good offer.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health looks satisfactory. Yet it is better to be careful about allergies especially with respect to dust as it may trouble you otherwise. Take all the preventive measures around the clock.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You might end up causing pain unknowingly and unwillingly to your dear one. Do not be worried; just give her the strength to bear the difficulties of life. Your genuine love and care towards your dear one will help everything to fall back into place.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

