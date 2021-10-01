Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
horoscope

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 1: Pay heed to your love

Dear Capricorn, you will have to carefully plan for the future and make the right decisions right now. You are likely to benefit from a past investment.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Capricorn, you will find success in whatever task you take up today.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) 

Capricorn, you will find success in whatever task you take up today. You will have to carefully plan for the future and make the right decisions right now. Everything depends on what you choose today. Pay attention to detail as small things make a huge difference. This philosophy will definitely help you sail through in life. Dealing in property matters will prove to be beneficial for you. Children will be a source of great joy as you travel with them and look at the world from their perspective. On the academic front, students will do moderately well and make a mark for themselves. 

Capricorn Finance Today 

You are likely to benefit from a past investment. Your financial position is set to improve in the coming months, but you will have to work towards achieving it, by looking for an additional source of income. 

 

Capricorn Family Today 

The day promises to be bright as far as your family life is concerned. Peace and positivity will prevail at home today. A suitable marriage proposal is likely to materialize for an eligible sibling, spreading cheer in the domestic atmosphere. 

 

Capricorn Career Today 

On the professional front, rumor mills are likely to work overtime behind your back. It is best to ignore them to ensure that your work is not affected in any way. Try to put in your best efforts and do not get distracted for a better outcome. 

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, you are likely to start making yoga a part of your daily routine as you have benefited from it previously. Do not rely only on heavy exercises at the gym or it will put a strain on your muscles. 

Capricorn Love Life Today 

Today, you will have to think of ways to spice up your romantic relationship with your beloved or it is very likely that boredom might find its way into your love life. Pay special attention to your partner's needs to reignite the passions. 

Lucky Number: 

Lucky Colour: White 

 

Manisha Koushik,Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

