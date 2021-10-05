Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 5: Get a chance to be appreciated

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is a wonderful day for you. Good news can be expected on the family front. The arrival of someone close or a celebratory aura will make the aura cheerful and exciting on the home front. Some may plan home renovation and feel excited about it.

Those who have been working hard at work may get client appreciation or promotion on the professional front. You will be successful in achieving your aim on the fitness front.

Read ahead how the stars have planned your day?

Capricorn Finance Today

Excellent financial conditions are foreseen for some, it's a good time to invest money wisely in real estate. You may also get good returns from your past investments in stock and mutual funds. Money loaned to someone is also likely to be returned.

Capricorn Family Today

Your childhood friend may visit you and make you feel happy. Homemakers may plan a get-together or be busy with home decoration work. Family members may expect your involvement in something important, so be available for them. Talks of marriage of an eligible in the family is likely to lit up the family mood.

Capricorn Career Today

Your ideas will be appreciated at work and get you recognition. Those who want to switch jobs for better salary packages should wait a bit longer. Joining professional courses may be fruitful for some.

Capricorn Health Today

You will feel energetic and enthusiastic today. Some may try home remedies to deal with minor health issues. You may join a gym to get back in shape. Ditch junk foods to maintain good health.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may get the desired marriage proposal today. Some may get a chance to spend quality time with their spouse or partner. Get ready for good news on the love front. Overall, the day and the mood appears to be rosy and comfy today as far as your love life is concerned.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026