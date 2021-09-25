Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sep 25: Focus on your eating habits!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to make some life-changing decisions, which will greatly affect your family life today. Stick by what you think is right and it will bring a positive change in everybody’s life. You will dedicate yourself towards doing charitable works and people will highly appreciate you for taking up a new and satisfying service. There will be minor setbacks but do not give in to pressures. A change in weather is likely to disrupt your travel plans; wait till the weather permits. Property matters will need careful planning and strategy to work in your favour. Students will excel on their academic front.

Capricorn Finance Today

A new business scheme will come your way today. However, make sure to consult a financial expert in this matter and weigh the pros and cons well before you make any kind of financial commitment.

Capricorn Family Today

In order to do something for yourself, you will have to move away from the confines of your home. It will be a difficult decision but you will have to take it anyway for the betterment of your near and dear ones.

Capricorn Career Today

Today, there is a high possibility that your seniors might select you to go on a business trip for broadening the horizons of your organization. It is likely that you might be absorbed in the overseas office, marking the start of a new journey.

Capricorn Health Today

You will need to focus on your eating habits as ignoring the inner signs of the body is likely to lead to poor health. Joining a gym or a Pilates class will benefit you immensely not only physically but also mentally.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Despite being in a steady romantic relationship, your partner might have a roving eye, for which you will get into constant conflicts with them. Give them an ultimatum to save the romantic bond or it is likely that the ties will snap.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874