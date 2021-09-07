Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 7: Stay away from property matters

Dear Capricorn, it will be best not to take up any property matters today. You are likely to get a luxurious self - care routine to make yourself more desirable to your partner.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Capricorn

People born under this sign are practical and prudent, but can be pessimistic and fatalistic. Today, you move away from your negative aspects to make it an auspicious day. It will be best not to take up any property matters today.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your financially tight situation will compel you to explore new options for increasing your income. Avoid making snap decisions on the monetary front, as it can impact your financial stability. Be wise in managing your finances, as things can progress from bad to worse. Betting appears risky today.

Capricorn Family Today

You may find things not going favourably in your life, because of some factors at play that are creating obstacles in your life, causing you to experience the way you feel. You will do well to spend some time in solitude to put your thoughts together and calm your mind.

Capricorn Career Today

Today, you are likely to benefit from the wisdom of those who are more experienced than you are. Cultivating some excellent business contacts will help you to grow your business. Those who are still sitting idle due to the lockdown will get a chance to get back in the saddle.

Capricorn Health Today

This is the time to review and recharge your batteries by taking up an exercise plan that suits your age and physique. Diet and exercise go hand in hand, so it is very important that nutrition is in proportion to the workout. Those over sixty will find moderate exercise effective in keeping them fit.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Today, you are likely to get a luxurious self-care routine to make yourself more desirable to your partner. If you get criticized for your choice of partner, make it known to all that one loves someone for what they are and not for what one thinks they should be.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

