close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2023 advices to focus on the goals

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2023 advices to focus on the goals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 26, 2023 01:29 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for Dec 26, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Take u new assignments at the workplace and prosperity will bless you.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You do not sell dreams but facts

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2023. You perform well at the office and prosperity will pour in today.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2023. You perform well at the office and prosperity will pour in today.

Keep personal egos out of the relationship. Take u new assignments at the workplace and prosperity will bless you. Minor health issues exist today.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Handle every crisis in the love life with care. You perform well at the office and prosperity will pour in today. However, health is a concern.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today in terms of love. As love is in the air, you will find it any time of the day. Those who are single but are in search of fresh love will be happy to meet someone special today. The chances are higher that your family will approve the relationship. You may also plan a romantic dinner or a night drive where future plans can be discussed. Some Capricorns may also have a break-up today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will be highly productive today. Despite the challenges, you will see opportunities to prove your caliber at the workplace. Take up every new task as an opportunity. The efforts and commitment will be rewarded by the management. Skip office politics and focus on the goals. For those who are planning a job switch, consider today as the best time. Students will also be successful in clearing examinations today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You will be happy to know that money will pour in today into your coffers. An additional income will also be there today to keep you rich. Some Capricorn natives will buy cars while females will invest in gold jewelry. You will also find a solution for the financial dispute with a sibling. Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions as loss of money is the last thing you want.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a medical history, especially cardiac issues or lung disorders need to be extremely careful today. You will see a Capricorn senior having trouble with breath. Minor bruises may upset a junior while females working in the kitchen need to be careful while chopping vegetables. Those who are suffering from hypertension and BP need extra attention. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out