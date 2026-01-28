Capricorn Horoscope Today for January 28, 2026: You may succeed in meeting the expectations of the management

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be generous in life Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day. Ensure you work the best at the office to tackle issues. Avoid crucial monetary decisions today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Today, expect a happy romantic life. Despite minor troubles, the professional life will be successful. Hand wealth carefully, while health will be at your side.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today Your lover will be supportive today, and this will reflect in your life. Despite minor disagreements, you both will share a good rapport. Avoid every argument today and stay patient during debates. You may also plan a vacation together, which will help you get to know the person better. Single male natives will come across interesting people, and this can turn into a new love affair. Be sincere in your romantic affair, and you will see the results.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today Your commitment to work will invite appreciation from seniors. You may succeed in meeting the expectations of the management. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers will, however, have a tough time today. Those who have interviews scheduled must be careful about their responses to the questions. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will have positive news. Entrepreneurs will meet new promoters, and the expansion plans will work out. Traders may develop licensing issues that require immediate settlement.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today Minor monetary issues may come up today. You must be careful about the expenditure. Consider safe investment options such as mutual funds and fixed deposits, while speculative business is not a good idea. Resolve all financial disputes with siblings and also donate money to charity. Some students will need financial support to meet the educational expenses at a university abroad. Businessmen will succeed in signing a new partnership, which will bring in more funds.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today Do not compromise on your health. A minor chest-related issue may come up, and it is good to consult a doctor. You may also have oral or dental issues in the second part of the day. Some seniors will have bone-related issues and will require consulting a doctor. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports while on vacation today. Children may also develop cuts while playing outside.

Capricorn Sign Attributes Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

