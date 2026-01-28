Edit Profile
    Capricorn Horoscope Today for January 28, 2026: You may succeed in meeting the expectations of the management

    Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen will succeed in signing a new partnership, which will bring in more funds.

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 4:09 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be generous in life

    Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day. Ensure you work the best at the office to tackle issues. Avoid crucial monetary decisions today.

    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Today, expect a happy romantic life. Despite minor troubles, the professional life will be successful. Hand wealth carefully, while health will be at your side.

    Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

    Your lover will be supportive today, and this will reflect in your life. Despite minor disagreements, you both will share a good rapport. Avoid every argument today and stay patient during debates. You may also plan a vacation together, which will help you get to know the person better. Single male natives will come across interesting people, and this can turn into a new love affair. Be sincere in your romantic affair, and you will see the results.

    Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

    Your commitment to work will invite appreciation from seniors. You may succeed in meeting the expectations of the management. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers will, however, have a tough time today. Those who have interviews scheduled must be careful about their responses to the questions. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will have positive news. Entrepreneurs will meet new promoters, and the expansion plans will work out. Traders may develop licensing issues that require immediate settlement.

    Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

    Minor monetary issues may come up today. You must be careful about the expenditure. Consider safe investment options such as mutual funds and fixed deposits, while speculative business is not a good idea. Resolve all financial disputes with siblings and also donate money to charity. Some students will need financial support to meet the educational expenses at a university abroad. Businessmen will succeed in signing a new partnership, which will bring in more funds.

    Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

    Do not compromise on your health. A minor chest-related issue may come up, and it is good to consult a doctor. You may also have oral or dental issues in the second part of the day. Some seniors will have bone-related issues and will require consulting a doctor. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports while on vacation today. Children may also develop cuts while playing outside.

    Capricorn Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
    • Symbol: Goat
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Bones & Skin
    • Sign Ruler: Saturn
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Grey
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

    Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

