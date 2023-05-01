Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 1, 2023 predicts new opportunities

Believe in yourself; the world will believe you

Resolve your love problems today and opportunities knock on your door at the office. Both financial status and health would be good. Read for more daily predictions.

Minor relationship problems may exist and you need to troubleshoot them. At a job, you’d handle multiple responsibilities and would succeed in achieving the targets. Invest in more financial options and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Some problems may happen in your love life and you need to resolve them right away. Today, talk with your partner and understand what has gone wrong and how to fix the issues. Compromise is needed in a relationship and never hurt the partner with words. Some people may experience a breakup while a few single natives may find love. Your marriage may also get a hit as the spouse starts feeling uncomfortable with you.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

New opportunities await you at the office today. On the way to the office, phone calls from clients may disturb you as they are unhappy over specific things. Your senior may assign responsibilities that may sound unrealistic but you will succeed in accomplishing them. Some people at the office may complain about your performance but the management would consider it nothing more than gossip. Entrepreneurs can launch new ventures and also sign new partnership deals.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You will be financially good today and no serious needs would arise. This means you could spend on luxury or home appliances. Today is auspicious to purchase a vehicle. As gold is a good source of investment, you may buy it in the second half of the day.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor health issues and you need to be highly concerned about the wellness of senior Capricorn natives. Heart and lung issues can disturb you and consult a doctor immediately when you feel uneasiness. You should avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages today and instead replace them with fruit juices. Some females also may develop gynecological issues. Sleeplessness is another serious health issue but it mostly affects seniors.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

