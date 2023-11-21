Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 21, 2023 predicts a business venture

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Starry Marching Towards Pinnacle of Triumph

With your never-give-up spirit and energy brimming to the top, the universe applauds you today, Capricorn. High vibrations are in the cosmos for you.

Let's turn the pages of the astral script to see what celestial entities have woven for you today. A carnival of luck and divine strength, this is the time to manifest all those dreams that keep your soul dancing. Destiny presents a magical kaleidoscope before your eyes. Amidst the cosmic play, Jupiter has swirled its magic wand to ignite your sky with endless possibilities.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today:

Single Capricorns may discover an engaging personality, possibly your future flame. Embrace this, wear your heart on your sleeve, and allow love to flow uninhibited. For those entangled in love’s intricate threads already, communication is the magical balm healing all relationship rifts.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today:

Projects which have been on the backburner now demand your immediate attention. Clad yourself in confidence and be the persistent goat that climbs any steep mountain of tasks. A well-deserved promotion could be just around the corner. Networking is your powerful arsenal today; ensure you flex that muscle to gather all fruitful opportunities thrown your way.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today:

Great ideas backed with assertive implementation are your winning ticket to a goldmine. Keep an eye on any unexpected investment opportunity or a high-reward business venture. It’s not just about accumulating wealth, Capricorn. Money planets today urge you to organize your expenses wisely. Handle financial fluctuations with astuteness, be flexible, but cautious.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today:

Invest in healthful habits to maintain your stellar health chart. Whether it's catching a good night's sleep, savoring nutritious food, or engaging in some power-packed yoga, prioritize your wellness over everything else. Some emotional cleansing might be required too. Never underestimate the power of your inner voice, your spiritual doctor.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

