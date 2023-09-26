Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 26, 2023 predicts it's good day to propose

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You decide your destiny

Fix all the relationship issues. The daily horoscope also predicts a chaotic professional day. Financially you are good at making crucial business decisions.

Some natives will reunite with the ex-lover and there will be happiness today. While being drenched in romance, your professional life can be chaotic as office politics may demoralize you today. Both health and wealth are at your side.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Today is good to propose and to accept one. If you have already found one, approach without hesitation and the response will be positive. Reuniting with the ex-flame can be the beginning of a new relationship where you need to ensure to avoid past mistakes. Handle love-related troubles with care. Do not lose your temper while spending time with your lover. Some Capricorns will see the lover to be provocative but ensure you have control over emotion today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Minor issues at the office may impact your performance. Your commitment and discipline will have takers at the office gossip will also be there against you. Be careful about being a victim of professional jealousy today. Handle foreign clients with extra care as any minor issue may impact the business. Entrepreneurs need to keep authorities happy today. Traders may face license and policy-related issues today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You will see prosperity this month. Though there will be wealth, ensure you utilize it smartly. Avoid binge shopping and have a proper financial plan as you need to save for the rainy day. Some seniors will divide the wealth among children. Today is good to resolve a financial dispute with the sibling. If you’re planning to start a new business, then the outcomes would be favorable. When you see money, plan to repay the dues.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, be careful while handling heavy objects today. Avoid driving at a high speed in the evening hours. You also need to be concerned about the diet to stay healthy. Some females may develop gynecological issues in the second half of the day.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

