Capricorn Horoscope predictions for March 22: Horoscope predictions for March 22

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn personality, you are a true workaholic and sitting idle at home doesn’t come easy to you. You like to better yourself even in your free time and this is how you get about in life, getting better day by day. You are a career conscious soul and have some serious goals set for you to achieve in your one phase or the other. You love getting complimented and praised for your hard work. Today, it can be a little unusual day with nothing going as per your planning. But this doesn’t make this a challenging day. Your work will stay on your number one list and you shall take some time out to spend in the good company of your friends and loved ones.

Capricorn Finance Today

You are going to be specific with your monetary goals and will stay adamant on maintaining it. Your finances are shifting to a better position and you have made a long and steady progress with your research and development in industry.

Capricorn Family Today

Your family may want or crave for your time and attention. You can get in a mood to cook for them a scrumptious meal and pamper their taste buds. If time allowed, take them to a picnic.

Capricorn Career Today

Your career goals are set straight for the day. But be prepared for some distractions and hurdles in your path. Your boss can get fussy and you may deal with it diplomatically.

Capricorn Health Today

Take care of your health today. You can get flu like symptoms and you shall not worry about it. It could be because of the season change. Take steam once or twice a day, to avoid congestion in nasal passage.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your love life is going as you have ever desired. The romance and spark that was lost has come back all again and you can see a new spark in the relationship. Singles can also get a good proposal.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

