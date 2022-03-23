Capricorn Horoscope predictions for March 23: A perfect day is foreseen

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You’ll be ready to weed out anything that is stopping you from blossoming and thriving. It’s time to cut out the deadwood and clear a space for new ideas and opportunities to sprout. You might need to wean yourself off of certain attachments, but if you’re serious about moving ahead, you’ll need to deal with this on priority. A discussion could lead to new decisions and a plan that takes you into a positive future. The day is perfect for setting your intentions around work and wellness matters. Write down your goals and this may help shape them and make them a reality. In addition, knowing what you want means you’re already halfway to getting it. You only need to put in the effort. You may remain a little upset today because of the behavior of people around you. This may increase your mental stress, as well as you may get into futile arguments with them. Keep your cool to continue your winning momentum.

Capricorn Finance Today

You would get able to meet all your expenses today successfully as your savings remain vibrant. The day is also appropriate for making long-term investments or getting into new foreign ventures.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, an exciting vacation with your loved ones may lift your spirits. An eligible family member may find a suitable match and pave way for celebrations at home.

Capricorn Career Today

The day is likely to be a hectic one for you. There will be plenty of unfinished tasks and you will need to concentrate hard to complete them. At the workplace, do work allocation diligently so that you can meet deadlines successfully.

Capricorn Health Today

Your energy level may remain somewhat subdued, which can impact your performance at work. You are advised to recharge your mind by engaging in meditation. Make sure you drink adequate water or liquids. Make physical exercise a part of your daily routine.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You are likely to spend a lot of quality time with your loved ones. Some of you may take an impromptu trip with your partner. It may help you make your relationship stronger with your partner. Some of you could even confess your true feelings.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026