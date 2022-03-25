Capricorn Horoscope predictions for March 25: Try to express your opinion

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

For you, all that matters is freedom. You believe in giving freedom to your fellows as well. Your courage helps you to encounter challenges that come your way. But you need to be extra cautious while dealing with several situations as your overconfidence may prove disastrous. Don’t get afraid to express your opinion fearing others’ reactions. Remember you have come a long way and you have miles to go. So believe in yourself. Your focus and determination are likely to win battles for you. It’s been a long time since you enjoyed a fun holiday with your loved ones. Considering the suggestions of your family you must plan a short trip to a rural pocket. The pristine beauty is likely to fill your heart with pureness and freshness. The trip is likely to strengthen the family bonds as well. If you have been planning to invest in property, you must take a call now.

Capricorn Finance Today

You have never been good at money matters and you have been ignoring the advice of your seniors. You start investing and saving a huge amount for your future. In terms of investment, things are likely to be profitable for you.

Capricorn Family Today

An ailing member of your family needs your attention. Things are likely to change after the arrival of a new member of the family. The atmosphere is likely to be filled with joy and happiness. You see things improving soon.

Capricorn Career Today

While taking any important decision regarding your career you must consider the advice of your seniors at the workplace. A new job opportunity might seem lucrative but can be very deceptive. Things are likely to eventually be in your favour.

Capricorn Health Today

You are likely to have a great and healthy start to your day. Patients trying to recover from an illness are likely to be in the best of their health. However, you are advised to stick to your healthy routine.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Things might not be in your favour as far as your love life is concerned. Young couples should set aside their minor difference and avoid getting into any verbal duals. Listening to your favourite music can uplift your mood.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026