Capricorn Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 6, 2022

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn born individuals, you might want to conquer the whole world with your zeal and passion but you might end up getting disappointed and hopeless. You are striving hard and your best to accomplish a task but you might not get the due success in it but you must not lose your heart and patience. Keep up the Capricorn spirit and be passionate for your dreams and aspirations, especially in your career aspect and you will taste success very soon. Also, if you wish the best for others, in return you will get positive results. You may feel a little charitable as well and can get engaged in some social welfare activities. No matter what the situation is, stand tall and strong and this should be your motto for the day.

Capricorn Finance Today

Finally, your financial dream is getting to a realization point and you are getting closer to your money destination. A significant increase in your investment prospect is also foreseen and predicted for the day.

Capricorn Family Today

You might get involved in some recreational and creative activity at home. This could happen while assisting any young member or your children in school assignments.

Capricorn Career Today

You may feel that your efforts and hard work is simply going in vain but this is not true. All of it is getting accumulated and stored up and you will have good opportunities coming in your career and work very soon.

Capricorn Health Today

There can be a visit to a doctor today. but you should not worry, you may go for a normal routine check up and get some advise on your future health goals.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Start showing your true love and emotions to your lover and spouse today. Don’t try to manipulate your emotions and rather be transparent to take things at a better level with enhanced compatibility.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

