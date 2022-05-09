Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 9, 2022

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn born, stop making hustles for things that you don’t wish to achieve and acquire in life. You are highly ambitious and this is what at times takes a toll on your physical and mental health both. You get so driven and occupied in chasing your dreams that you don’t have the time to give yourself and your health. Therefore, take some rest and pause a little today. you can get the feeling of taking a break from the routine monotonous life and get connected with the nature to explore life to its fullest capabilities and offerings. Your spouse or partner can stay active and supportive with all your efforts throughout the day.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your ledger shall meet the budget expectations and allocations for today in order to avoid any confusion. If you are interested in investing in real estate, it is a green signal for that.

Capricorn Family Today

Stay with family and stick by your family history and values no matter how against and favorable the situation is today. Also, try to bring in some positivity and happiness on the faces of your loved ones through some gestures.

Capricorn Career Today

Don’t have any big goals, aspirations and expectations set for the day. Today you shall f=go by the mantra of just going with the flow and don’t force yourself to push your won limits. Your career shall stay stable with all these efforts.

Capricorn Health Today

Be specific with your health needs today and get yourself enrolled for a daily checkup done by your family doctor. It is best to know about your current health and body status.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your love life or romance will only flourish if you make some efforts to make this sustainable and long lasting for the future. Have patience and deal with some love and care with your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

