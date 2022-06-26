Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Prediction for June 26, '22 states, good time

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) You are likely to be more confident, courageous and ambitious due to which you will achieve your desired results. Some Capricorns may set a foundation for some new projects or jobs. Your hard work on the professional front will pay off soon. This will also be a good time to invest in some renovation and repair work at your home. However, defer your plans to acquire new vehicles and valuables. Avoid being extravagant. At the end of the day, you could make a strong decision regarding a goal which will prove to be very important for your future. You will have an inquisitive mindset and will also be filled with spiritual thoughts. Investing money in haste at this time can prove to be harmful for Capricorns. Defer the move. You will have to make more efforts in your field of work and may have to travel to distant places in connection with your job. . If you have been planning to buy or sell property, then this will be a propitious time for Capricorn natives.

Capricorn Finance Today You may see an unexpected increase in your expenses due to which your financial situation may be slightly stressed. Falling prey to smooth shop-talk may harm your capital and bring losses. Loan repayment may become tough for some.

Capricorn Family Today You need to spend some extra time with your children today to motivate them and keep them focused. An eligible family member may approach you and seek assistance in a matrimony matter. Remain available and understanding.

Capricorn Career Today Professionally, this is not a favourable time to invest in new things. Instead, Capricorn natives should use this time to strategize for their career goals. Give ear to subordinates' problems to find a timely resolution.

Capricorn Health Today Following a diet or home remedies for a few days and then letting go won’t give you the desired results that you need. Be consistent in your healthy endeavours. Avoid certain food types that haven’t been suiting you.

Capricorn Love Life Today On the personal front, single Capricorn natives will be able to meet their significant other. Your relationship with your spouse may remain strong and supportive despite a few attempts to create a rift in ties. Enjoy the blessed harmony.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

