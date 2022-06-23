Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for June23,'22 states, prior planning

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) This day may be fine in terms of professional and personal life. Some may welcome a new baby in their lives and accept this new change. Elders may give you valuable advice that may help you maintain harmony in your married life. You may get attracted towards one of your colleagues. Travel expenses are indicated for some. You may be concerned about your looks and spend on shopping and grooming. One of your friends may ask for financial assistance today.

Some may spend on religious activities and office renovation work. Prior planning is needed to clear pending tasks and manage all important projects at work. You may be successful in interviews and get good job offers. This is an important day for people who run a business.

How have stars planned your day? Know more:

Capricorn Finance Today: Financial stability is on the cards. You may also get some good returns from your previous investments. Some friend or relative may ask you for financial help. So, keep your budget in mind while offering any help. It is not a good time to invest in any real estate deal.

Capricorn Family Today: It is a moderate day at the family front. Spending time with elders and listening to their advice will be of great help. Kids in the family may achieve something wonderful that will make everyone happy.

Capricorn Career Today: Day seems very good on the professional front. Some may be overloaded with work, but getting assistance from co-workers will really be helpful.

Capricorn Health Today: This is a good day on the health front. You may try to create a positive and stress-free environment for yourself by trying yoga and meditation.

Capricorn Love Life Today: Day seems good on the love front. If you still have feelings for their ex-lover, you may get chance to connect with your ex. You will be able to sort out the differences with lover and give your relationship a new lease of life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

