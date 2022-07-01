Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 1, '22 states, mental peace

CAPRICORN(Dec 22-Jan 21) Today Capricorns can expect smooth sailing on the professional front. There is likely to be stability in your workplace and ideas would be implemented. This may even bring recognition and rewards for some. Businesses may flourish at this time and will help rake in major profits. Preventive steps would enable to put a tap on unnecessary expenditure. Paying heed to parental advice would augur well for future success. It will serve you well to build your strength and stamina. It may give the impetus to complete pending tasks. Students need to put in their hard work, not just depend on luck. Your efforts and hard work will determine your achievements. You may also get a chance to go on business trips which will be profitable. This is a good time for investing in real estate. You may think of availing of a bank loan.

Capricorn Finance Today Money flow will be in abundance for Capricorn natives. You can make use of this money by spending it on auspicious purposes. You can look to start a new business partnership or collaboration. You can clear up your old loan, which will bring relief.

Capricorn Family Today Be calmer while communicating with family members and give them a chance to mend the situation. Don't drag past situations to prove a point. Old relatives may reconnect and you may spend the evening bonding with them.

Capricorn Career Today There is the possibility of transfer to the workplace for some Capricorn natives. It can be to a post and position of your liking. You will get a chance to do what you desire in the field of work, which will give you satisfaction. People around you will give you the space and will trust your decisions.

Capricorn Health Today Capricorn natives are advised to eat a nutritional diet, exercise regularly, and get frequent checks. Try to avoid engaging yourself in fights and unnecessary arguments to safeguard mental peace.

Capricorn Love Life Today If you are married, then there will be the possibility of some confrontation with your in-laws. If you are single, you will take a back seat from people to focus on your pending work. This may give you a chance to evaluate things in a new light.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

