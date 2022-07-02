Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 2,'22 states, a new project

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Today, Capricorn natives may feel more secure and confident, which may make them take bold decisions in their profession. A desire to do things differently makes you innovative. There could be a positive development on the work front and you could be shortlisted to execute a new project. If you want your money to work better you must do something to make it happen. The time now to think about how to better manage money. Success on your part will pave the way for financial gains. Positive developments are foreseen on the romantic front. Wedding bells may toll for committed Capricorn natives. Your whole family needs a holiday, delay no further and take a break. Children may be a source of joy. Avoid investing in land or property at this time else it can prove harmful to your financial position. Apart from the loss of capital, you can even face disrepute.

Capricorn Finance Today Capricorn natives may experience stability and growth in your ventures. Several favourable advancements will come in your life, as well as the amazing outcome that can be expected from some investments. Improvement in business returns is also on the cards for some.

Capricorn Family Today You are likely to spend a lot of time with your family to discuss important matters relating to the household. There is a possibility of somebody relocating to your family. They may seek your help. Your relationship with your children will improve and strengthen.

Capricorn Career Today Your eye for detail and perfection may enable you to complete an important project on time. This may also help you get financial benefits. You will feel more secure and confident which will help you take bold decisions in your profession.

Capricorn Health Today You will be fine in terms of health. But do not take your health for granted. Make sure you still take the necessary precautions and actions to keep your health stable. Eat healthily and exercise constantly to increase your fitness.

Capricorn Love Life Today You brighten the day of your romantic partner with your sparkling smile. If you are in a steady relationship, you will want to make it permanent. Some Capricorn natives may find family elders supportive of their decisions.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

