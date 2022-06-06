Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 6,'22 states,family issues

CAPRICORN(Dec 22-Jan 21)

Hey Capricorn born, after a brief period of challenges, your stars turn favorable and give you the courage to get moving on your biggest plans. Professionally, you should be careful in dealing with individuals at your workplace and put in constant efforts to maintain a cordial relationship with everyone. Your partner may be in a cheerful mood and you may get to spend intimate moments in each other’s company. Some of you can plan a holiday with your entire family. It may enhance harmony in your ties. Including yoga in your daily routine may bring peace and wellness to your life. Efforts to strengthen mental health too may succeed. Some of you may get a chance to travel to a foreign country for your higher education. Grab the chance with both hands. Those keen to let out their establishment on rent or lease may find the perfect tenant. However, do not take things at face value.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today

Those in business can face unforeseen challenges as they could find the going slow. They need to keep their faith and keep looking for ways to increase their customer /consumer base. Things will look up shortly. Do not look to make any fresh investment at this stage as losses are indicated.

Capricorn Family Today

You need to play a more prominent role at home today; you should try to take responsibility and take your family along with you. Today, it will be necessary to should spend some time with your father and clear out any issues whatsoever. Take his advice on an issue that you may be facing.

Capricorn Career Today

Professionally, people may not get favor or support from superiors. In this scenario, indulgence in internal politics at the workplace can prove to be detrimental. Keep your cool and keep working hard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today

Some of you may feel inclined towards spirituality and religion. You may learn patience and mental calmness through meditation or spiritual chanting. You need to emphasize increasing mental strength.

Capricorn Love Life Today

This time is good for starting a new romantic relationship. The new ties are expected to be long-lasting and emotionally satisfying. Relations with your spouse will get better and mutual support will be evident.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON