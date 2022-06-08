Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 8,'22 states, income rise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) On the job front, promising opportunities may come your way, giving you the opportunity to demonstrate your worth. You may also have the opportunity to learn new things and improve your abilities. Your financial situation is likely to remain stable. You may profit from your family business. On the other hand, your domestic life may be a little difficult. Not spending enough time with your loved ones may make them irritable. Your health could require special attention. Total lack of exercise might lead to lifestyle problems. In terms of your romantic life, newlyweds may need time to open up to each other and deepen their bonds. Travelling without adequate planning and management can be a frustrating experience. Property matters must be put on hold for the time being. To excel in exams, students may need to put in hard work.

Capricorn Finance Today On the economic front, your sources of income are expected to increase. This may allow you to invest excess funds in a new start-up company, which is expected to grow and bring profits rapidly in the near future.

Capricorn Family Today On the domestic front, you may expect experience a mixed bag. Some of you may have disagreements with loved ones, disrupting the peaceful mood. However, children are likely to cheer you up with their enjoyable activities.

Capricorn Career Today On the professional front, your sincere efforts may be appropriately rewarded and appreciated. Your relationship with your coworkers may be friendly and warm. For some, a foreign employment opportunity may be on the horizon.

Capricorn Health Today On the health front, you are likely to try out a new workout plan. To stay fit, some of you may engage in professional sporting activities. However, you need to go slow as overdoing such rigorous exercises can cause discomfort.

Capricorn Love Life Today Your romantic life is likely to hit a rough patch. Due to differences in opinion, you and your partner may not get along very well. The likelihood of a breakup is strong. Make a concerted effort to reclaim your beloved’s love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON