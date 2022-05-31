Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions forMay31,'22 states, utilize the day

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)Today, you may receive new opportunities in your professional life. There could be an extra workload today, but you will be able to execute it with vigour. You may come out of your shell today and shine. You would be able to convince people to know about your abilities and qualities. This will earn you respect and accolades and pave the way for your growth. There will be harmony among everyone in the family. You will get support from younger siblings. Those looking to love may get lucky and meet the ‘special’ one. You will be relaxed mentally and will be happy in your personal life today. Those studying can face obstacles in their studies and will have to work harder today to achieve the desired result. There could be some unnecessary travel which can increase your mental stress, health problems and expenses. Your health is likely to remain weak. There will be a possibility of minor seasonal infections for some.

Capricorn Finance Today Those of you doing business may benefit through partnership. The relationship with your business partner will also improve. You are likely to get more profits from abroad, hence make plans accordingly.

Capricorn Family Today Your mother may get a chance to enjoy your presence which will also make you happy. The matrimonial alliance of a sibling or kin may get finalized after a few hiccups. It may infuse a festive spirit in your household.

Capricorn Career Today Those of you planning to upgrade their skills should utilize this phase as they will be fortunate to achieve their goals. You may succeed in establishing good relations with your superiors. This will benefit you in your work. Your eloquent speech will make way for your promotion.

Capricorn Health Today Health issues relating to the eyes and throat can bother you if you don’t take adequate care. You are advised to take good care of your health and be watchful of your eating habits. Avoid intake of excess sugar.

Capricorn Love Life Today Your fresh approach, combined with a confident attitude may prove irresistible for potential dates. So, go ahead and socialize. A short flirtation can even become the start of a more serious relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

