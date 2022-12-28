Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: Ups and downs may come today

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may enjoy some profit with investments made in properties, stocks and others, you may feel happy and optimistic Healthwise and may plan some outings and exercises like Gym, Swimming and Cycling. But you may face some concerns in your office today and some concerns with your life partner. You may solve them if you remain calm and caring. Don’t let your emotions overtake your intellect. Ups and downs are the part and parcel of life. Instead of escaping from them, facing them may transform you to a very different, experienced and audacious personality. Nothing may seem to be difficult for you. People envying you may understand your inner goodness. Your family has always tried to enlighten your difficult paths. You may create a beautiful and memorable journey on any trip.

Capricorn Finance Today

You may have an excellent opportunity to invest into house, property or any land buying. Stars may favor you in making good decisions. You may see great profit coming from your invested money and all your financial decision may reap you profits.

Capricorn Family Today

You may feel supported by your family and parents in making any career decision. Your family may stand with you today for any trouble and stress. You may talk today to your old friends and relatives whom you have not met for a long time.

Capricorn Career Today

You may face some difficult situation in office today with some issues coming in last minute. You may have to meet lot of customers and submit reports on progress to your boss. You may feel stressed in office today. Avoid thinking too much.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health may be very well and you may feel energized and charged up to finish work. You may go for swimming, cycling and plan some exercise. You may plan to go to Gym and stay focused on your fitness.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may get some worries from your partner and may find your partner demanding. You may feel bit worried but please remain calm and avoid losing temper with your partner. You may be able to sort things, if you remain committed and caring.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

