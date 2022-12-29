Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 29, 2022: Keep your finances in order

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, capricorns have a great opportunity to recover from setbacks and finish all outstanding tasks by the deadline. Your life is probably in a relatively peaceful place right now, and today is likely to be no exception. In the long run, expanding your skill set could be very beneficial to your career. Potentially dormant projects can be given new life, allowing you to complete your work and achieve your goals. However, now is not the time to form any new alliances, so don't bother. It's possible to suffer losses. Capricorns should take care of their health and see a doctor if they have any concerns. Your loved ones may be a rock for you, providing the support you need to maintain your positive outlook. At least some students can anticipate hearing encouraging reports about studying or working abroad. Yes, it is possible to gain entry to a highly regarded educational institution. You and your loved ones should now take a trip to a religious or historic site.

Capricorn Finance Today

Sometimes, you'll have to make hasty arrangements for money, and that can cause a lot of worries. Keep your eyes peeled for any sort of financial scam. The success of a new business partnership hinges on carefully considering countless details. Because of your leniency, you risk getting the short end of the stick.

Capricorn Family Today

Your lovd ones are likely to continue to be encouraging, and you may even get to host a party at your house. Some people may be able to reconnect with long-lost relatives at this event. Golden opportunities to bond with loved ones will arise, filling you with happiness and contentment.

Capricorn Career Today

Capricorns in the workforce may thrive professionally and reap rewards as a result. There are encouraging signs that you will be given assistance and considered for advancement. The possibility of a salary increase exists as well. Those in the technical field may soon see some progress.

Capricorn Health Today

Now that you've switched to a healthier diet, you should feel much better. Maintaining your regular diet and exercise regimen may keep your health at a high level. You might want to keep a close watch on your health if you have a history of medical problems that tend to come back.

Capricorn Love Life Today

If you're currently single, there may be progress on the marriage front. While some Capricorns may get to meet the one through a shared connection with someone else. It's possible that if you're married, your partner will continue to be supportive of your choices.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

