Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022: Don’t jump to conclusions

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It is a great day for a family outing. Maybe a trip to your nearest beach is what you can consider today. You are well known for your physical fitness and a water sport is something you can do today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, the business plan of your company may cause you to disagree with your boss today, and this might make you upset for some time. Wait until the next couple of days to convince your boss at work and do not make any decisions today. Today you should consider doing some research at work. This will enable you to get an insight into your company's structure so that you will be able to sort things out in no time. Today is the day to gain as much knowledge as you can and you will be required to put that knowledge into action in the upcoming days.

Capricorn Finance Today

Today you need to be extra cautious while lending money to a relative or a friend as there is a very small chance of getting it back. Prepare some genuine reasons so that they won't be discouraged by your refusal to lend money. When it comes to investing in properties, you can make some serious decisions today and you will not be disappointed with the outcome.

Capricorn Family Today

You have not spent time with your family for a couple of weeks due to your busy work schedule. Today is the perfect day for a family outing. You might consider driving to the nearest beach and having some fun with your family today since it's a nice day. Your kids will admire you today for the effort you make to keep them happy.

Capricorn Career Today

You need a lot of patience at work today. You may enter into a disagreement with your boss regarding an official proposal. However, it is advisable not to make any major decisions today as the stars are not in your favor. Instead, you should try to gain some information so you can provide a genuine reason to your boss and persuade him or her in the coming days.

Capricorn Health Today

You are physically and mentally motivated today. Your regular workouts and healthy eating habits have made you a strong person who is able to handle every situation in life with ease. Consider engaging in some kind of sport today to boost your performance.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You might feel ignored by your partner today and your calls might not be answered. However, it is very significant to know that there might be some genuine reasons for that. Make contact in the evening, and this will clear up any misunderstandings. Consider going to a movie tonight.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

