Capricorn Horoscope Today, February 18, 2023: Don't make rash choices

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily astrological prediction says, capricorns, don't be amazed if previously impossible goals begin to materialise today. Having the conviction and foresight to see your ideas through pays off professionally. For couples waiting for confirmation of their love for a long time, today is a day of hope. Some people put their jobs on hold to devote more time to their significant others. It seems like a day full of happiness and energy for Capricorns. Your rash choices may cause tension between you and your elders. Maintain harmony by avoiding rigid behaviour. Avoid investing, especially in the stock market, if at all possible. The seeds of great enterprises are often planted during adventurous trips full of peril. Consequently, you shouldn't waste this chance. Plan a trip away with your partner to spark some passion and attraction. For some Capricorn natives, happiness will double after securing a house for their family.

Capricorn Finance Today

In today's uncertain financial scenario, investors must exercise extreme caution and avoid scams. Even if you improve your finances, cash outflows may prevent project progress. Watch out for wasteful expenditure.

Capricorn Family Today

Troubles at home are likely to arise due to a confession made by a child or other family member. A rocky patch in your relationship with your in-laws may worsen if you aren't careful today.

Capricorn Career Today

You have a good chance of getting hired by a prestigious firm if you have finished a professional programme. Capricorn managers should be honest and take a straightforward approach to get the most out of their team.

Capricorn Health Today

Those who have been meditating and practising yoga for a while may feel calm and content. If you want to keep your health healthy, refrain from overdoing it. If you can keep up with your treatments, you will feel much better today.

Capricorn Love Life Today

A warm, wonderful, and romantic evening is on the cards for you and your significant other. Invigorate your romantic life by trying a new and creative activity, like going to a movie. Some Capricorn couples can work out their differences.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

