Capricorn Horoscope Today, January 16, 2023: Familial problems likely to arise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, you are likely to feel quite agile and confident today as your body has recuperated well. Your mind is also energized to tackle any new challenges. You should continue nurturing your health and make it your top priority. Your professional life seems to be full of new avenues and unexplored opportunities. You will face some of your biggest fears and shine through brightly! Situations are likely to turn in your favor as a senior, praises you. However, things may not go as planned on the domestic front. Your relatives are likely to create a ruckus with a phone call. You are likely to get irritated with all of this but are advised to remain calm. It’s a good time to go on a weekend getaway with your partner and take a break from all of this. You will be comfortable financially and may not experience any difficulties in matters of money. Overall, its going to be a comfortable day.

Capricorn Finance Today:

Spending in moderation is advised as there will no avenues for profits right now. Property returns are going to be quite stable right now. Thinking of hefty investments is not recommended today.

Capricorn Family today:

You can expect some problems in your family as the members of extended family try to initiate heated arguments. A fight with a younger sibling can upset you. Think twice before engaging in a discussion.

Capricorn Career Today:

You might be at the peak of your career and work confidently. You may get opportunities to upskill yourself. Any upcoming meetings or conferences are going to lead you in the right direction.

Capricorn Health Today:

Your body and mind are quite energized today. Participating in some mental exercises such as puzzles and crosswords can really put you in a good mood. Joining an exercise regime can tone your muscles.

Capricorn Love Today:

Your love life seems to be full of peace and stability. You may enjoy a blissful period with your partner while sipping a cup of coffee.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

