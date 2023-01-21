Capricorn Horoscope Today, January 21, 2023: Seize the day!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The day starts with positivity and energy. You might feel like taking a walk before breakfast. You seem determined to complete all the pending work today. The day at the workplace proves to be productive. You would feel accomplished after the day. Your focus and problem-solving skills could be noticed by a higher authority. Try not to miss any chance of proving your worth to the seniors. Students at school might lend a helping hand to fellow mates. Your financial placement looks good in terms of profitability in future. It is advisable to hold back any major expenses as of today. Double-check before making any transaction in real estate as well. Your relationship with your family seems unstable. There are high chances of having a fight over a tiny matter. Give time to yourself and your parents to let things go. Having control over your tone is recommended. A fine day to take your spouse for a long drive or a spontaneous trip. They seem to be appreciating your nature of surprising them every now and then. Single Capricorns must also stay active in social life to find “the one”.

Capricorn Finance Today

No foreseen losses or gains are to come your way today. Keep a check on your expenses. Recheck the transactions made in real estate.

Capricorn Family Today

You don’t seem to be on very good terms with your family. There is a possibility of having arguments over small things. Try to watch your tone while talking to your parents.

Capricorn Career Today

A great day at work and school. Your problem-solving skills could be pleasing to your seniors. Students are suggested to not refrain from helping anybody.

Capricorn Health Today

A morning walk would help you kickstart your day. Your day would be filled with positivity and energy. Take care that you don’t miss any meals during the day.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Taking your loved one for a long drive or going on a trip would take your relationship to a next level. Singles are advised to stay socially active. There can be chances of finding a special friend today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Off White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

