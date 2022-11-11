Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 11, 2022: Maintain work-life balance

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorn, today may be a usual day on the economic front. You may feel that your expenses are little more than the income. You may improve your working speed so that you may complete your work according to the plan. Daily Astrological Prediction says, to maintain a healthy balance, you may work on both expenses and income. A close friend may give you a suggestion on a work-related matter. You may work religiously without thinking about the result. Your hard work may be recognized by your colleagues and seniors. Your family ties may seem to weaken but everything may be fine soon. You may keep your emotions in control. You may sit with elders for some time. Your partner may easily accommodate your busy schedule. You may wish to have a fit body and you may work towards it.

Capricorn Finance Today

You may be successful in striking a good balance in all financial transactions. There may be patience and perseverance in your attitude when handling new financial deals. You may not make any decision in haste. Your monetary activities may remain average. There may not be any pressure on you with regards to financial deals.

Capricorn Family Today

You may feel a discomfort in your personal relations. You may receive some information, which may disturb you on the domestic front. There may be resistance among all family members.

Capricorn Career Today

You may proceed with ease at work. You may be quite pleasing to everyone around you. This may be helpful in your growth. You may get to meet your seniors and impress them with your way of working.

Capricorn Health Today

You may not feel worried for your health as things may be okay. You may keep a check on foods that make you feel bloated. You may completely ignore them and eat only fresh fruits and vegetables.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Today may be a satisfactory day as you may not have any dispute with your partner. You may be able to convince him/her on a domestic issue. You may feel happy and may feel the strengthening of your bond.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

