Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 6, 2022: A bag full of opportunities

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Hey Capricorn, today may be a good day for you on the monetary front. You may feel proud to have invested in policies that may fetch you huge profits. Your savings may get boosted and you may look forward to making a new investment in property. Your family ties may improve and you may make an effort to strengthen your relationships. You may get along with your relatives perfectly and may feel to be the center of attention today. Your concentration on work may increase and you may have a sense of professionalism in your attitude. You may believe in maintaining good professional relationships with everyone around. You may experience better health and flexibility. Your bones may feel stronger and there may be less stiffness.

Capricorn Finance Today Capricorn, today may be a lucky day for you as you may achieve success in any financial deals that you finalize. You may get good results in whatever efforts you make to improve your status.

Capricorn Family Today Today may be an enjoyable and satisfying day with your near and dear ones. There may be a chance that all your friends and family gather at one place. You may feel relaxed in their company.

Capricorn Career Today You may put your best foot forward and this may result in an increase in your reputation amongst your subordinates. You may keep your focus on achieving your target and may plan your work accordingly.

Capricorn Health Today You may start to take good care of your health Capricorn. This may benefit you in the long run. Your old health issues may seem to settle. You may feel more strength and vitality in your body, thanks to your daily yoga practice.

Capricorn Love Life Today Today may be somewhat troublesome on the love front Capricorn, so better be cautious. You may not argue with your beloved as things may take a wrong turn. There are strong chances that your partner may not understand your point of view and there may be a dispute, so better not try convincing on any point.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

