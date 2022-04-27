Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 27

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you are likely to be pragmatic while settling on significant life-changing choices. You may want to consider all angles before you arrive at a specific resolution in most of your decisions. To turn situations to your advantage, you are likely to deal with the pressing issues troubling you at present. You are likely to make progress in your chosen fields of work. Try not to take up an excessive number of things than you can handle. You are likely to focus your attention on achieving your objectives and set targets. The day is likely to spring a surprise! You are an enthusiastic individual; however, do not let this come in the way while dealing with people. Be thoroughly prepared before setting out on a journey. Any laxity may take away the joy of your getaway. Property matters may need elders' intervention.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your monetary position is likely to remain strong and you may be able to acquire surplus money from a deal made in a property before. You are likely to purchase a vehicle from the profit you earned from a side business.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, your relationship with family members is likely to be harmonious today. However, youngsters may create trouble due to their unruly behaviour. Try to maintain peace at home with your calm disposition.

Capricorn Career Today

The day is likely to be inspiring on your work front today. You may be able to meet your professional targets on time, which might impress your supervisors. Some of you may travel abroad to carry out your duties and assignments.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, some underlying ailments may show up again, which is likely to worry you. Disregarding them may aggravate them. Keep an uplifting outlook and practice meditation strategies to enjoy overall wellbeing.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On your romantic front, misunderstandings are likely. This may lead to cracks in harmonious ties. There is likely to be an absence of enthusiasm in your relationship, which you need to bring back by planning fun activities together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

