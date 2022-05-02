Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for May 2, 2022

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn born, it may be a challenging day for you, where in you will be tested for your patience and the ability to stay motivated. But just as your true self, you won’t just surrender to this circumstance and instead keep up your positivity and unwavering focus in your spirits for the day. You may feel that all your efforts are going in vain and you are not making the due progress but as per your horoscope for the day, it is suggested to you that you shall keep up the good work and don’t get distracted in between. You shall positive outcome very soon. A meeting with friends or close family members will keep you happy and active.

Capricorn Finance Today

You may get over emotional with the idea of multiplying your income and financial sources. But don’t live in a fantasy world and do something to improve your financial net worth. Investments will stay beneficial.

Capricorn Family today

Take the blessings of your elderly members in the family before taking up a new thing or making a big decision in life. your parents can also guide you with the right advice, therefore share your problems with them.

Capricorn Career Today

As per your career horoscope, you are over ambitious to get your desires get in tune with your current reality of career and profession. Job seekers may get a good job offer but they may have to relocate.

Capricorn Health Today

Don’t be judgmental about your health issues in the current moment. Make a road map to get where you want to be in the health aspect. Follow a proper routine and stay under discipline.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You are avoiding confrontation to your partner or spouse and this is what ruining your relationship. Be truthful and commuted in your relationship. You can expect a good surprise from your lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026