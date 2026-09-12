Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 12, 2026: Tension might build around family matters, deal with it early and gently

The day carries a helpful flow, and many things may seem easier once you settle on a clear direction. The Moon remains in Virgo in your ninth house for the practical day, bringing support through guidance, learning, travel arrangements, sensible advice and renewed faith in the process, especially from morning through the later part of the day. Good news may come as a useful message, a timely phone call or a practical opening rather than anything dramatic. Your mood can still be a little restless, because you may want progress in too many areas at once.
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If you are travelling, filing forms or discussing study plans, take the steady route and avoid rushing details. Saturn is in Pisces, your third house, as an ongoing slow transit, making communication, paperwork, short travel and consistent effort feel heavier but also more productive when handled patiently. Rahu is in Aquarius, your second house, and Ketu is in Leo, your eighth house, as ongoing slow transits, so speech, family money and personal values may become unpredictable while shared matters need careful handling, making clarity essential.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Be especially thoughtful with your spouse or partner today, because a single sharp remark can linger longer than you intend. You may be focused on goals, travel, plans or good news, while the other person simply wants steadier emotional attention. If tension has been building around family matters, schedules or spending, deal with it early and gently. Avoid sounding dismissive just because you believe you are being practical.
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If you are single, the day favours maturity, honesty and meaningful conversation over casual flirtation. Good news connected with children, study effort or a creative milestone in the family may lift everyone’s mood, but do not let celebration make you careless with close feelings.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
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If you are single, the day favours maturity, honesty and meaningful conversation over casual flirtation. Good news connected with children, study effort or a creative milestone in the family may lift everyone’s mood, but do not let celebration make you careless with close feelings.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
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You are in a good position to make progress through preparation and respectful communication. Study, training, interviews, presentations and official follow-up can go well if you remain organized. Someone senior may offer timely guidance that strengthens confidence and helps you choose the next practical step.
Students can also feel encouraged by positive feedback, or by good news involving children, creativity or academic effort in the wider family circle. Venus in Libra supports your professional presentation, so meetings, client interaction and public-facing work benefit from a polished approach. Even if the mind feels restless, this remains a productive day for writing, filing, learning and planning future travel connected to work or study. Check every message and form before sending it.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
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This area looks encouraging, and earnings or expected inflow may be slightly better than you had assumed. A payment, reimbursement or useful gain can improve your confidence, but it is still wise to keep some money aside instead of increasing spending immediately.
Family money conversations may feel sensitive, so avoid casual promises or blunt comments about who should pay for what. If travel, tuition, repairs or household commitments are pending, budget for them first. Shared financial paperwork deserves extra care today. Read before signing, and do not rely only on verbal understanding. Steady handling will protect your advantage.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Health appears broadly normal, but the mind may be more restless than the body. You could feel physically capable while mentally jumping between worries, plans and unfinished tasks. That sort of overactivity can become fatigue if you do not pause. Keep meals on time, reduce unnecessary caffeine and break long periods of sitting with a short walk or stretch. If travel is involved, leave early rather than rushing. Quiet reflection, prayer or ten device-free minutes can help settle your thoughts. Emotional steadiness matters as much as physical energy today.
Tip for the Day:
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Good luck works best when your tone stays measured and respectful.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com